Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 339 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.44.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $123.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The company has a market cap of $335.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

