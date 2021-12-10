Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Chubb by 33.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB stock opened at $190.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.88.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

