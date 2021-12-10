Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Takes Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 314,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 116,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIRC stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. Equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

