Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.40

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.40 and last traded at $36.37, with a volume of 9256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $112,961.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $41,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Federated Hermes by 36.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Federated Hermes by 102,435.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 43,023 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 226,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

