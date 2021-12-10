FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Stake Decreased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 71.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 145,766 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in FedNat were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of FedNat by 329.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedNat during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedNat during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedNat by 45.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FedNat during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $1.54 on Friday. FedNat Holding has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.06). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 48.34%. The firm had revenue of $65.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedNat Holding will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

