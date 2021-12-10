Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 23.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 5.4% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK opened at $919.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $912.42 and a 200 day moving average of $897.74. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.