Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.