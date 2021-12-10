Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,186,355,000 after buying an additional 676,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,145,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,157,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,957,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,395,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,473,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,902,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,325 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average is $63.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.