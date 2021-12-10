Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $106.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.50 and a 200 day moving average of $101.55. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $83.41 and a 12 month high of $108.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.