Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,011 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Progressive by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.03.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.15.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

