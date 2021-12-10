Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,011 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 90.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,689,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,865,000 after acquiring an additional 800,312 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.03. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.15.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

