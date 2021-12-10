Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $86.05. The stock has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.