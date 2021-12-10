Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 260 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $149.52 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

