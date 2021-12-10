Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 269,506 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 86.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,506 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 90,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Mondelez International by 13.1% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,909,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,227,000 after buying an additional 23,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average is $61.90. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $52,311,320.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,222,062 shares of company stock worth $199,777,148 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

