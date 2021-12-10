Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $501,259,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $309,915,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $141,942,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $80,831,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $79,613,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $46.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.09. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

