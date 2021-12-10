Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) by 585.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,050 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 6.68% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

FIVA stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44.

