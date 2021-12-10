Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Stake Increased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Freed Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 905.6% in the second quarter. Freed Investment Group now owns 774,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,633,000 after buying an additional 697,311 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter worth $37,641,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 909.0% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 682,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after buying an additional 615,108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 868.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 599,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,787,000 after buying an additional 537,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,103.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,962,000 after purchasing an additional 520,075 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.52. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $63.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

