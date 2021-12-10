Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.29.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $104.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.68. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

