Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 103.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $889,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 465,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,987,000 after buying an additional 241,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FQAL stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.39. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.88 and a 12-month high of $55.39.

