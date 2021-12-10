Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 181 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

TRI stock opened at $120.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.83. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

