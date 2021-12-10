Fifth Third Bancorp Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,820,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,402,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

