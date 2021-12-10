Fifth Third Bancorp Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after buying an additional 191,958 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,045,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 157,177 shares during the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAB stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $7.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

