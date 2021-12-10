Fifth Third Bancorp Has $56,000 Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $762,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 26.1% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 68.2% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 200.1% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $65.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

