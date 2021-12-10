Fifth Third Bancorp Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 138.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,360,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after buying an additional 51,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 14.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

SPR opened at $41.37 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

