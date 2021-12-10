Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.75 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.