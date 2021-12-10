Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of M. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 14.9% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 225,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 29,120 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at $1,324,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Macy’s by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Macy’s by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 150,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 122.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,549 shares of company stock worth $132,468 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:M opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

M has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

