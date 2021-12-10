Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 218 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $46.28 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.