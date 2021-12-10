Fifth Third Bancorp Takes Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Belden by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 6.3% in the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 32.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Belden by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 62.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of BDC opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.44.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

