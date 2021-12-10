Financial Review: Optibase (OBAS) vs. Its Rivals

Optibase (NASDAQ: OBAS) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Optibase to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Optibase and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A Optibase Competitors 309 969 1180 35 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 6.16%. Given Optibase’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Optibase has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Optibase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Optibase and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase $14.87 million $6.43 million -27.00 Optibase Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 2.96

Optibase’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Optibase. Optibase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Optibase has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optibase’s rivals have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Optibase and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase -14.93% -2.46% -0.92% Optibase Competitors -6.72% 8.88% 2.52%

Summary

Optibase rivals beat Optibase on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Optibase Company Profile

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

