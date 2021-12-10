Fiona Murdoch Acquires 34,500 Shares of Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) Stock

Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) insider Fiona Murdoch purchased 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.45 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,852.50 ($35,107.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Ramelius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and production and sale of gold in Australia. The company holds interests in the Edna May gold deposit located within the Westonia Greenstone Belt, Western Australia; the Mt Magnet gold project located within the north-south striking Meekatharra-Mt Magnet greenstone belt of the Western Australian Murchison province; and the Vivien gold deposit located to the west of the town of Leinster in Western Australia.

