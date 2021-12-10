Fiona Murdoch Acquires 34,500 Shares of Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) Stock

Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) insider Fiona Murdoch purchased 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.45 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,852.50 ($35,107.39).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
About Ramelius Resources
