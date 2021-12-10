First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Advantage currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.06.

NYSE:FA opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $24.73.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Advantage news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $656,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $6,680,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,579 shares of company stock worth $7,982,075 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FA. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $11,725,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $10,836,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $4,447,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $697,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

