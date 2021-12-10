First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FCNCA. DA Davidson lowered their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $1,075.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $815.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $840.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $839.79. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $558.44 and a 1 year high of $915.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $469.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.50 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

