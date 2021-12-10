First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,068,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,784,000 after buying an additional 41,941 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 150.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.9% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 60,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $209.77 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $128.60 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.85.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

