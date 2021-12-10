First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $50.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.03. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

