First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPX. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $16,361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,312.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 58,762 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,597,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 96,648.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 79.2% during the second quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,961 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPX stock opened at $123.16 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $108.79 and a one year high of $137.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.21.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.