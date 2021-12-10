First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) to announce sales of $158.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.00 million and the highest is $166.90 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $597.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $605.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $677.63 million, with estimates ranging from $676.50 million to $678.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.27 million.

Several analysts recently commented on FWRG shares. Citigroup started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of FWRG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 369,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,580. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $25.46.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

