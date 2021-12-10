FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Mizuho

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.33.

FE stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

