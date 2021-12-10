FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $769.01 Million

Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will report $769.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $764.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $773.15 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $617.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.27.

Shares of FLT opened at $221.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $295.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 426,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,246,000 after purchasing an additional 73,851 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Scott Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 12,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

