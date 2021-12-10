Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 15,950 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,079% compared to the average daily volume of 1,353 call options.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $24.08 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

