Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on December 13th (NASDAQ:FRLAU)

Fortune Rise Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FRLAU) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 13th. Fortune Rise Acquisition had issued 8,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $85,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Fortune Rise Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

