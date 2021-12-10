Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Acquires 1,062 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $899,097,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

