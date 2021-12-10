Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $262.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.74 and a 200-day moving average of $241.08. The company has a market capitalization of $196.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $263.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

