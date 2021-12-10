Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Makes New Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 418,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 288,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,650,000 after purchasing an additional 52,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000.

NYSE:A opened at $154.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.79.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,969 shares of company stock valued at $470,727.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

