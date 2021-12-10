Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.9% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $237.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.60 and a 52 week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

