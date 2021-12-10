Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 861 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after buying an additional 8,775,720 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 373,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $220.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $187.30 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

