Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Invests $211,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX opened at $699.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $614.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $465.50 and a 1 year high of $719.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.00.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,087,698. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.