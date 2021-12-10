Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Makes New $323,000 Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,043,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,780,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,247,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $122.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $126.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.