Frax Share (FXS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $25.81 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for about $20.67 or 0.00041627 BTC on exchanges. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $335.03 million and $25.81 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frax Share alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00056670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.09 or 0.08424598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00081046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00058995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,527.52 or 0.99746673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.