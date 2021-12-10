Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given a C$17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FRU. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Ci Capital upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.33.

TSE:FRU opened at C$11.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.14. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$5.04 and a 12-month high of C$13.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 116.35%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

