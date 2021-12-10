Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 122.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 8.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Freshpet by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 and have sold 10,489 shares worth $1,473,222. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $103.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.45. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -185.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRPT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.14.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

